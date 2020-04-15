Westby's Norseland Nursing Home residents connect with community at drive-by parade

A special drive-by car parade happened in Westby, Thursday, April 9, which helped elders in the community to feel more connected during this time of social distancing.
Angealic Kaye, director of recreational therapy at Norseland Nursing Home, came up with the idea because residents haven’t had visitors since March 13. “We wanted a creative way for residents to see family,” Kaye said.
Kaye contacted Westby Police Chief Scott Stuber to see if it was OK to hold the drive-by car parade. When the paraded was OK’d, the Norseland Nursing Home on March 31 posted a request on its Facebook page asking resident families, friends and community members to contact Kaye if they wanted to participate, and to share the post.
Forty-eight families participated, along with seven organizations and businesses. Cars were decorated with handmade signs, using materials found at home.
Kaye said even though it was “super windy” that morning, 10 residents braved the weather and watched the parade from the facility’s front parking lot, while other residents watched from the windows.
Kaye said the parade was an emotional experience for both the residents and staff. Residents could hear shouts of “I love you” as people drove by them. “It brought tears to residents and staff,” she said. “We are thankful for the community support.”
When Kaye was asked if another such parade would be held in the future, she replied, “We hope this is over soon.”
She added that the staff is trying to come up with creative ways to keep residents connected with their families and the community during this time when visitors aren’t allowed because of the coronavirus. On Easter Sunday, Zoom was used to connect with families. Kaye said the residents thought that was “so neat” because they weren’t familiar with the technology. Four-H groups have given online performances for residents (one group even taught residents how to draw an apple), Kaye said, and that will happen for the next three weeks.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
