Westby's Olympian Lyle Swenson makes Hall of Fame

1962 was an exciting year for Lyle. Though he never did win a tournament at his Snowflake home club, in January, he placed third before leaving for Europe as part of the Federated International Ski Team. After competing on Feb. 18 through 25 in Zakopane, Poland, Lyle traveled with the team to Austria, Sweden and even Finland where he placed seventh and received a trophy. Lyle often said that one of the highlights of his skiing career came on March 18 during that trip when he was able to compete on the Holmenkollen Hill in Oslo, Norway.

In 1963, Lyle was rated as the fourth best ski jumper in overall performance on the national circuit. He competed in 14 tournaments throughout the country while attending the Minneapolis School of Art, majoring in graphics. In January, he placed second in the Eau Claire tournament with a 199 foot jump. February got him closer to the big trophy at Snowflake with a second-place finish of 217.2 points, just behind Gene Koltarek with 218.5 points and Ole Tom Nord with 216.2 points. John Balfanz, who set the North American record jump of 317 feet at Snowflake in 1962, fell on his final ride for a penalty that moved him to fourth place.