Westby's Olympian Lyle Swenson makes Hall of Fame

On Saturday, Aug. 14, more than 100 people attended the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. They came from all over the United States – San Diego, Montana, Vermont, New Hampshire and all the places we know here in the Midwest, Iron Mountain, Duluth, Eau Claire, Madison and Minneapolis.
President Scott Smith (ASJHF inductee 2012) welcomed everyone to the event and thanked the event organizers before he shared the history of the Hall of Fame. Talks started in 2005 and the first class was inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame in 2007 “to give identity to ski jumping apart from other ski sports.” Among the many attending, there were twelve Olympians, many more members of the Hall of Fame, and Dan Mattoon (ASJHF inductee 2014) was recognized as a 2022 Olympic judge.
When the ceremony unfolded, each honoree of the evening was named and a slide appeared showing a list of his major accomplishments. The awards that had been won or the famous meets where each had competed, coached or judged were listed. A brief bio was read giving even more information. The honoree, or a member of his family, was asked to share a few words. Because COVID cancelled last year’s event, one man from 2019, five from 2020 and five more for 2021 were honored. It was interesting that many slides about the 11 men mentioned Westby or Snowflake Ski Club as part of the resume that earned the Hall of Famer his special distinction. Art Knudsen was an honorary Life Member of Snowflake; “Corky” Dennison had skied Westby for 30 straight years; and Ken Harkins won the 1968 U.S. National Championship, Jr. Class, in Westby. Don Hurst placed fourth in the National Championship in Westby; David Lundmark suffered a serious injury in 1963 in Westby; and, of course, there was Westby’s native son.
The best moment of the evening came when Master of Ceremonies Greg Windsperger (ASJHF inductee 2008) called Lyle Swenson’s name. The inductees before that had gotten a nice round of applause but Lyle’s name brought a thunder of claps and whoops that no one before or after got during the entire evening. When Lyle’s daughters, Sarah and Stacie, accepted the award, Sarah mentioned that because she and her sister were very young when their Olympian father died, they would love to hear stories from those who skied with him, bringing a tear to more than just a few of the jumpers. Snowflake Ski Club “Historian” Trygve Thompson’s nomination of Lyle was confirmed by everyone in the room that Lyle definitely deserved and was long overdue for the award.
We think that ski jumping is a big deal in Westby but the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame induction ceremony was an extremely proud and humbling experience, listening to the conversation at the dinner table with President Scott Smith and other officers. Everyone, and that means every single person who was asked about their ski jumping career, knew Westby and the Snowflake Ski Club. Dr. Paul Jacobs (ASJHF inductee 2014), asked about “Doc” or “the Judge” before he talked of the hospitality, shown by not only the host families but everyone in Westby. People asked if Borgen’s, with their great breakfast, was still open. Inductee Dr. Tom Dodds talked of his and his son, Cooper’s, jumping experiences in Westby. Several asked about Westby native Randy Lunde (ASJHF inductee 2017) and how was he doing. Comments were made about how Snowflake always held a well-prepared, very professional tournament that was also a lot of fun. “Wonderful,” “welcoming” and “friendly” were compliments that were heard many times throughout the evening.
The ski jumping community is a small but very strong association of comrades. There are jumpers, officials, groomers, engineers, and all the supporting “staff” – the moms and dads, backyard coaches, trainers, markers, and the list goes on. For Snowflake Ski Club to be an all-volunteer group that has been working most years since 1923, here in Westby, a town of 2,200 people, is remarkable. For Snowflake to have the reputation it has within the ski jumping community is exceptional. For Snowflake to mentor and inspire three men to become Hall of Famers, “Doc” PT Bland in 2011 for designing ski jumps, Randy Lunde in 2017 for judging tournaments, and now Lyle Swenson in 2021 for his jumping accomplishments, is absolutely amazing. The Westby Area Historical Society salutes Westby’s three Hall of Famers, Snowflake and all the volunteers, too many to name, who have literally made history in the world of ski jumping and have certainly put Westby on the map for all they have done!
Lyle Swenson biography
Lyle Franklen Swenson was born in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin (just outside Madison) on July 31, 1939, and his family moved to Westby in 1943. Lyle put on his first pair of skis when he was just 6 years old and, in 1947, he started learning to jump on the hills at the Fremstad farm. The Westby Snowflake Ski Club had been inactive during World War II. Members of the community started to reorganize in 1947 and held their first ski jumping tournament Feb 1948, causing a flood of interest in the sport. Lyle would always credit Leif Mikkelson, a Life Member of Snowflake and the club’s junior ski coach, with encouraging him to take up jumping.
In 1949, the Westby Junior Ski Club was formed and joined the Central United States Ski Association. Lyle was one of the youngest and most active members. Working hard and traveling throughout the Midwest, Lyle gained experience, medals and trophies at various local tournaments. By 1957, he placed first in the Boys Central U. S. Championships in Duluth, Minnesota, and seventh in the Boys National Juniors Tournament in Reno, Nevada, as the only Wisconsin skier to place in this event. In January 1958, Lyle was the winner of the Junior Division at the Blackhawk Ski Club tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin.
By 1959, Lyle had worked hard enough to develop his skills and won the National Junior Championship at Leavenworth, Washington, with jumps of 277 and 265 feet for a total of 212.1 points. Of all his medals and trophies, his parents were often quoted as saying they were most proud of their son’s win at this tournament.
While training for the 1960 Olympics, the ski jumping team came to Westby. For several weeks, from Dec. 28 through mid-January, Lyle was able to ride with the team at the Snowflake Ski Club Anderson Hill.
In 1961, the Snowflake Ski Club finished construction of a 90-meter hill and on Jan. 29, Gov. Gaylord Nelson helicoptered into Timber Coulee to serve as master of ceremonies of the tournament and watch as Lyle was the first-ever skier to ride the new hill. On Feb. 19 of that same year, Lyle competed in the National Ski Championship in Brattleboro, Vermont, after which he participated in the Lake Placid Winter Carnival as one of only 25 to be invited to the event.
1962 was an exciting year for Lyle. Though he never did win a tournament at his Snowflake home club, in January, he placed third before leaving for Europe as part of the Federated International Ski Team. After competing on Feb. 18 through 25 in Zakopane, Poland, Lyle traveled with the team to Austria, Sweden and even Finland where he placed seventh and received a trophy. Lyle often said that one of the highlights of his skiing career came on March 18 during that trip when he was able to compete on the Holmenkollen Hill in Oslo, Norway.
In 1963, Lyle was rated as the fourth best ski jumper in overall performance on the national circuit. He competed in 14 tournaments throughout the country while attending the Minneapolis School of Art, majoring in graphics. In January, he placed second in the Eau Claire tournament with a 199 foot jump. February got him closer to the big trophy at Snowflake with a second-place finish of 217.2 points, just behind Gene Koltarek with 218.5 points and Ole Tom Nord with 216.2 points. John Balfanz, who set the North American record jump of 317 feet at Snowflake in 1962, fell on his final ride for a penalty that moved him to fourth place.
Lyle did not go back to school in the fall of 1963 so he could concentrate on training for the Olympics. Working with weights on his feet, doing tumbling, track and other conditioning exercises, Lyle worked a rigorous schedule to prepare for the Olympics. On Thanksgiving Day, 1963, he left Westby and headed for Europe to begin more specialized training in Munich, Germany, and on the 60-meter and 90-meter hills in Austria with the rest of the team. While still in New York City, Lyle was named captain by the other members of the Olympic Team. They competed in seven pre-Olympic tournaments before appearing in Innsbruck on Jan. 29 through Feb. 9. According to Art Tokle, their Olympic Team coach (and winner of the 1948 Snowflake Class A tournament, 1952 Olympic jumper and 1970 National Ski Hall of Fame inductee), Lyle had a “fierce competitive spirit and is one of the most coachable skiers.” After the Olympics, Lyle and the team continued skiing in Europe. On March 1, they competed in an international contest in Oslo, Norway, where Lyle impressively placed 29th.
Returning to Westby and the Snowflake Ski Club after the Olympics, Lyle continued his passion for ski jumping. He served as a board member at Snowflake and worked on various committees until his untimely death on Feb. 6, 1982, at the age of 42, from complications of pneumonia. At the 1982 Snowflake tournament, members of the club noted that Lyle was a very friendly man with a natural and graceful jumping style. During his career, Lyle won more than 30 trophies and many more medals that his parents proudly displayed.