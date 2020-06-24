Westby's pool will not open this summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Westby City Council voted June 16 not to open the pool this summer.

Roxy Wedwick, city clerk-treasurer, said the city hopes to do a few improvements and get ready for 2021.

The council approved a modified youth baseball/softball program beginning July 6. The four-week program will be offering 10U, 12U, and 14U baseball and softball. The focus will be on fundamental skill development, with the potential to work toward scrimmages or possibly a couple games in the latter half of July.

This program is open to residents of the city of Westby and non-resident past participants. Non-residents who have not previously participated in the City of Westby Youth Baseball/Softball Program will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis to fill any openings that remain.

Registration forms and guidelines can be picked up at Westby City Hall. All forms and waivers are due by Friday, June 26.

The city’s engineer, Delta 3 Engineering, presented the City Council with preliminary plans for the industrial park, and council members approved them. Copies are available at City Hall.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.