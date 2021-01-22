Westby's Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament continues

The 98th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament planned for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, will be different than it has been in the past due to COVID-19.

The tournament will be held on the junior jumps, with the main event held on the 65-meter hill. The clubhouse and Westby Rod and Gun Club will be closed to the public. Tailgating is allowed with CDC guidelines of social distancing and masks advised. There will not be a dance, no alcohol sales or vendors on site; however, there will be food available for purchase. Food stand sales benefit the Snowflake Ski Club.

Friday’s opening ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the competition on the 65-meter hill. Saturday features skiing all morning on the junior hills and the opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. competition on the 65-meter hill. Event organizers are planning to have the long-standing jump on Saturday.