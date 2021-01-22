Westby's Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament continues

The 98th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament planned for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, will be different than it has been in the past due to COVID-19.
The tournament will be held on the junior jumps, with the main event held on the 65-meter hill. The clubhouse and Westby Rod and Gun Club will be closed to the public. Tailgating is allowed with CDC guidelines of social distancing and masks advised. There will not be a dance, no alcohol sales or vendors on site; however, there will be food available for purchase. Food stand sales benefit the Snowflake Ski Club.
Friday’s opening ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the competition on the 65-meter hill. Saturday features skiing all morning on the junior hills and the opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. competition on the 65-meter hill. Event organizers are planning to have the long-standing jump on Saturday.
There will be no advance sales of buttons this year; however, they are available at the event for a goodwill donation. Historically, buttons sold for $20 for admission to the Large Hill Tournament and Gold for $50. As a sign of the times, the general admission button features a ski jumper wearing a face mask. This year the Gold Button honors the memories of Arne Haugen, 69, who died Dec. 30, 2020; Ivan Olson, 87, who died Sept. 25, 2020; and Bruce Stefferud, 70, who died Feb. 11, 2020. Haugen was a member of the Norwegian Ski Team who married 1973 Snowflake Ski Queen Terrie Tainter. Olson and Stefferud were longtime Snowflake volunteers. Both buttons were designed by Amy Jankowski of Westby.
The first Gold Button came out in 2008 for the event’s 85th anniversary and was established as a way for the ski club to earn extra money and would be issued every five years. The decision was then made to have the Gold Buttons honor the memories of those who passed away during the year.
The 2021 Westby Snowflake Royalty – Queen Cheyenne Nash, First Attendant Trista Rumppe and Second Attendant Emma Wedwick – will reign over the tournament.
Ski jump fans are advised to keep an eye on the Snowflake Ski Club Facebook page or www.snowflakeskiclub.com for updates as the event gets closer.
