You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Westby's Syttende Mai celebration is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
0 comments

Westby's Syttende Mai celebration is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Lefse makers

The Lefse Tester, also know as Leo the Dog, samples the lefse being "made" by Cadence Leis, 6, of Cashton, Ariyahna Trott, 7, of Westby, and Hanna Hanson, 4, of Viroqua. The cousins were among the entries in the Elaine Lund Kiddie Parade on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The 2020 Syttende Mai celebration, originally scheduled for May 16-17, has been canceled because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

 Angie Cina

Westby’s annual celebration of its Norwegian heritage will not be taking place May 16-17 in light of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

The Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 52nd annual Syttende Mai celebration at a meeting held on March 24 via Facebook Events.

Shelly Holen, board president, said Westby’s Mayor Danny Helgerson and Chief of Police Scott Stuber were also part of that meeting.

“When this (the coronavirus) first came out we were planning full steam ahead, and let’s see what happens,” Holen said.

Holen said that looking at the expanding number of cases in Wisconsin and the nation, knowing that not everyone is being tested for the virus, and the fact that Vernon County is rural and it may have a slower and longer spread, the board wanted everyone to be safe.

“It’s the first time since 1969 it’s ever been called off. It was a gut-wrenching decision to make,” Holen said. “Our Norwegian heritage will always be there regardless.”

She said canceling was the best decision because the community can’t celebrate if “key people are sick or taken.”

Holen said Syttende Mai is not just a celebration of heritage, but it is also an opportunity for visitors to see what the community has to offer.

The Parade Marshal Ball and coronation of the new royalty was to be held on April 4.

“We haven’t decided how to proceed with the royalty because they are ambassadors all year long,” Holen said.

The parade marshal that was selected for this year’s celebration will be announced in 2021.

The board meets again on April 7, and Holen said they will figure out what to do with the royalty, and how to proceed with planning for the next Syttende Mai celebration once the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

“The show will go on once we get through this hurdle first and have people enjoy (Syttende Mai) safely,” she said. “We know people are disappointed, because we all need something to look forward to.”

Holen said the board and volunteers are ready to help with the birthday party that will celebrate Westby’s centennial becoming a city on Aug. 22. “It may be farther out, but it’s still something to look forward to.”

The next Syttende Mai celebration is tentatively scheduled for May 15-16, 2021.

Marching students

The pompom squad leads the Westby Area High School Marching Band at the Westby Syttende Mai Parade, Sunday, May 19, 2019. The 2020 celebration has been canceled because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Happening?
News

What's Happening?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak circumstances, please call ahead to ensure the event is not canceled.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News