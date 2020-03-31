Westby's Syttende Mai celebration is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Westby’s annual celebration of its Norwegian heritage will not be taking place May 16-17 in light of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.
The Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 52nd annual Syttende Mai celebration at a meeting held on March 24 via Facebook Events.
Shelly Holen, board president, said Westby’s Mayor Danny Helgerson and Chief of Police Scott Stuber were also part of that meeting.
“When this (the coronavirus) first came out we were planning full steam ahead, and let’s see what happens,” Holen said.
Holen said that looking at the expanding number of cases in Wisconsin and the nation, knowing that not everyone is being tested for the virus, and the fact that Vernon County is rural and it may have a slower and longer spread, the board wanted everyone to be safe.
“It’s the first time since 1969 it’s ever been called off. It was a gut-wrenching decision to make,” Holen said. “Our Norwegian heritage will always be there regardless.”
She said canceling was the best decision because the community can’t celebrate if “key people are sick or taken.”
Holen said Syttende Mai is not just a celebration of heritage, but it is also an opportunity for visitors to see what the community has to offer.
The Parade Marshal Ball and coronation of the new royalty was to be held on April 4.
“We haven’t decided how to proceed with the royalty because they are ambassadors all year long,” Holen said.
The parade marshal that was selected for this year’s celebration will be announced in 2021.
The board meets again on April 7, and Holen said they will figure out what to do with the royalty, and how to proceed with planning for the next Syttende Mai celebration once the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.
“The show will go on once we get through this hurdle first and have people enjoy (Syttende Mai) safely,” she said. “We know people are disappointed, because we all need something to look forward to.”
Holen said the board and volunteers are ready to help with the birthday party that will celebrate Westby’s centennial becoming a city on Aug. 22. “It may be farther out, but it’s still something to look forward to.”
The next Syttende Mai celebration is tentatively scheduled for May 15-16, 2021.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
