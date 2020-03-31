Westby's Syttende Mai celebration is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Westby’s annual celebration of its Norwegian heritage will not be taking place May 16-17 in light of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

The Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 52nd annual Syttende Mai celebration at a meeting held on March 24 via Facebook Events.

Shelly Holen, board president, said Westby’s Mayor Danny Helgerson and Chief of Police Scott Stuber were also part of that meeting.

“When this (the coronavirus) first came out we were planning full steam ahead, and let’s see what happens,” Holen said.

Holen said that looking at the expanding number of cases in Wisconsin and the nation, knowing that not everyone is being tested for the virus, and the fact that Vernon County is rural and it may have a slower and longer spread, the board wanted everyone to be safe.

“It’s the first time since 1969 it’s ever been called off. It was a gut-wrenching decision to make,” Holen said. “Our Norwegian heritage will always be there regardless.”

She said canceling was the best decision because the community can’t celebrate if “key people are sick or taken.”

