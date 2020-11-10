Westby's Thanksgiving Day meal to be a drive-thru

Westby’s community Thanksgiving meal is a go; however, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it will be a drive-thru event.

The meal, which is spearheaded by the Westby Lions Club, will be held in the Our Saviors Lutheran Church parking lot Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations for meals will not be taken, as this is a drive-thru event only. Freewill donations will be taken.

John Dumke, president of the Lions club and pastor at Our Saviors, said traffic flow for the drive-thru hasn’t been set yet, so diners should look for signage.

Dumke said the decision was made to serve the meal because it’s needed. “It’s part of the rich tradition of Westby. We want to be safe and show respect by doing a drive-thru.” He added that people want a pattern to their life, and the meal will offer that.

Dumke said the late Gary Daines started the community Thanksgiving dinner because he saw a need. “The Lions ran with it and Gary was an amazing part of it. This is to honor Gary and keep the legacy going.”

The scaled-back menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, lefse and two kinds of pie (apple and pumpkin).