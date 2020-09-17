Westby's Todd Ihrcke chosen as honorary chairperson for Sole Burner of Chaseburg event

When the 15th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is held Saturday, Sept. 19, Todd Ihrcke of Westby will be on hand as the honorary chairperson.
Ihrcke, who was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma (in laypersons terms, kidney cancer) on Feb. 4, 2018, said he was honored and humbled when he was asked to be the 2020 honorary chairperson. “It’s really a great organization and I’m excited and proud to be a part of it.”
He said there’s some anxiety about being in front of a group of people speaking about his cancer and holding it together while talking about it. However, Ihrcke said he has a message to share, and that’s what prompted him to say yes to serving as this year’s honorary chairperson.
“It’s going to be nice to have the opportunity to share that message, to have a forum,” Ihrcke said. “I’ll have a message for caregivers and those with cancer. It’s my way to help or give to the event and the organization.”
When he was diagnosed in February of 2018, Ihrcke’s right kidney was removed. Doctors then discovered the cancer had spread to other areas of his body and he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He was sent to the University of Minnesota for immunotherapy, and he spent much of the summer of 2018 undergoing treatment.
“You can only go through a certain amount of cycles; your body can only handle so much,” Ihrcke said.
Ihrcke said “things were clipping along well” until March 17 of this year, when cancer was found in different parts of his body. He is now having immunotherapy in La Crosse.
“My biggest jar was being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer; that was a stunner,” Ihrcke said. “It’s not a positive word.” He said the news of cancer’s return wasn’t as jarring. “I’m back in the fight and doing the best I can.”
Ihrcke said when he was first diagnosed with cancer he was stunned and depressed. “I sat around and waited to die. Then I knew I had to do something to take away the power of cancer.”
So to take away cancer’s power, Ihrcke said he lives for the current day at 100 percent. “I don’t dwell on what I used to do. I focus on what can I do to make the most of this day. Some people are quoted that they’re grateful for cancer; I’m not thankful for cancer. I’m thankful for spending time with the ones I love …. I’ve been afforded that opportunity and I’m grateful for that.”
Ihrcke said he would advise anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer and is facing treatments, that they are stronger than they ever imagined. “There’s a strength that can help you. I tell myself pain is temporary, love is forever. It gets me through … the poking; that part is temporary.”
He said he would encourage cancer patients to reach out to others who have been through or are going through the same situation. “They get it. You can share with them ‘I’m really feeling crappy today,’ and that’s OK. Live for today. Do the most with what you have. Reach out.”
Ihrcke said he became involved with the Sole Burner of Chaseburg event after seeing a video clip of event co-chair Linda DeGarmo. “After seeing that, I said, ‘I need to be a part of that.’”
He encourages people to support the American Cancer Society or the Sole Burner event because funds are needed. “The funds are not to support me, but for someone you know with cancer. In the past year I’ve had numerous family members and people I know who were diagnosed with or died of cancer, including a child.”
“There is so much we need to do; support the event,” Ihrcke said, “it’s needed and appreciated.”
