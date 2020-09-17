Westby's Todd Ihrcke chosen as honorary chairperson for Sole Burner of Chaseburg event

Ihrcke said “things were clipping along well” until March 17 of this year, when cancer was found in different parts of his body. He is now having immunotherapy in La Crosse.

“My biggest jar was being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer; that was a stunner,” Ihrcke said. “It’s not a positive word.” He said the news of cancer’s return wasn’t as jarring. “I’m back in the fight and doing the best I can.”

Ihrcke said when he was first diagnosed with cancer he was stunned and depressed. “I sat around and waited to die. Then I knew I had to do something to take away the power of cancer.”

So to take away cancer’s power, Ihrcke said he lives for the current day at 100 percent. “I don’t dwell on what I used to do. I focus on what can I do to make the most of this day. Some people are quoted that they’re grateful for cancer; I’m not thankful for cancer. I’m thankful for spending time with the ones I love …. I’ve been afforded that opportunity and I’m grateful for that.”

Ihrcke said he would advise anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer and is facing treatments, that they are stronger than they ever imagined. “There’s a strength that can help you. I tell myself pain is temporary, love is forever. It gets me through … the poking; that part is temporary.”