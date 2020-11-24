Westby's 'Tree in the Street' event is Dec. 6

Start the Christmas season by attending the fourth annual re-enactment of an event that occurred in Westby during the 1920s. During those years some very adventure-minded citizens erected a large tree in the middle of State and Main streets during the holiday season. Traffic in this area was a lot less dense than compared to today.

History Alive Project's "Tree in the Street" event will be held at the intersection of State and Main streets, Sunday, Dec. 6, starting at 3 p.m. When the event is finished, the tree will be donated to make an area family’s holiday season extra special.

When History Alive Project President Dave Amundson of Westby came upon the 1920s photograph of a tree in the middle of the street, the organization decided to re-enact this happening. Doing this speaks to the organization's mission statement: “We create out-of-the box projects to discover and maintain our area’s history for community members of all ages.”

This year, in keeping with the organization’s yearlong celebration of Westby receiving its official status as a city in 1920, attendees will be able to visit a 100-year-old fully restored four-seat open sleigh located in the green space at State and Main. The owner/restorer of this sleigh, which was made in New Brunswick, Canada, will be available to share how it was restored to its current condition.