Westby's 'Tree in the Street' event is Dec. 6
Westby's 'Tree in the Street' event is Dec. 6

Reenacting history

There wasn’t much snow, but many Westby areas citizens and one dog showed up for a previous Tree in the Street event organized by the History Alive Project.

 Contributed photo

Start the Christmas season by attending the fourth annual re-enactment of an event that occurred in Westby during the 1920s. During those years some very adventure-minded citizens erected a large tree in the middle of State and Main streets during the holiday season. Traffic in this area was a lot less dense than compared to today.

History Alive Project's "Tree in the Street" event will be held at the intersection of State and Main streets, Sunday, Dec. 6, starting at 3 p.m. When the event is finished, the tree will be donated to make an area family’s holiday season extra special.

When History Alive Project President Dave Amundson of Westby came upon the 1920s photograph of a tree in the middle of the street, the organization decided to re-enact this happening. Doing this speaks to the organization's mission statement: “We create out-of-the box projects to discover and maintain our area’s history for community members of all ages.”

This year, in keeping with the organization’s yearlong celebration of Westby receiving its official status as a city in 1920, attendees will be able to visit a 100-year-old fully restored four-seat open sleigh located in the green space at State and Main. The owner/restorer of this sleigh, which was made in New Brunswick, Canada, will be available to share how it was restored to its current condition.

Restored sleigh

This fully-restored 100-year-old four-seat open sleigh will be on display during Westby's Tree in the Street event, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Visitors will also have a chance to say hello to  Gracie, a 4-year-old miniature mare owned by Cody Kraabel. This pony stands only 35 inches tall at her withers; she has appeared at numerous Viroqua Wild West Days in the past.

Gracie the miniature mare

Gracie, the History Alive Project's Christmas mare.

Those who attend are welcome to bring a non-perishable food item to be included in the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce’s food drive effort. Social distancing and mask use is highly encouraged.

