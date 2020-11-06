Westby's Veterans Day program will be virtual

In normal times, there is a community Veterans Day program at the Westby High and Middle Schools every year. These include live music, a guest speaker, recognition of veterans in the audience and seniors who have enlisted for service to their country, and a firing squad at 11 a.m. to recognize the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

But as we know, these are not normal times. The schools have put together a virtual program that will be shown to all middle and high school students on Channel 7 at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. This will be a partial showing including everything except the firing squad (see below.) The full program, including the firing squad and Taps, will be shown several times on Channel 14 – check your TV listing for dates and times. The program will also be on Facebook and YouTube.

The theme this year will be the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The guest speaker will be Orin Larson, now 93, who enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 and served in the Pacific Theater of Operations on a heavy cruiser, the USS Bremerton. His stories of his training and time on board the ship are most interesting. Orin now lives at Old Times in Westby and his mind is very sharp. He was interviewed recently for this program, and his story is sure to be of interest to everyone who watches it.

There will be a visit by the Coon Valley American Legion firing squad to the Coon Valley Elementary School before it fires three volleys in the middle school parking lot in Westby while fifth- and sixth-grade students watch from the playground. It will be followed by Taps, played by band director Kory Dahlen.

