Friday — Feb. 15
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Feb. 16
Chicken and biscuits dinner and auction, Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, 5-7 p.m. until gone
Sunday — Feb. 17
No activities scheduled
Monday – Feb. 18
Presidents’ Day
Produce distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry; 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Feb. 18-23 Random Acts of Kindness activities all week; middle school Book Dragons Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Tuesday – Feb. 19
Westby Bekkum Library: Feb. 5-28 VHS conversion kit by appointment; Friends of Bekkum group, 9 a.m.; tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read: Mindful Movement 7 (K-5), 3:30-4:45 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Vernon Women’s Alliance monthly luncheon, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry: 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Feb. 20
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time: Build It Cardboard Fun!, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Feb. 21
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Get Crafty @ Bekkum BYO craft, 2-4 p.m.
Friday — Feb. 22
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
