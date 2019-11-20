Friday — Nov. 22
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: 4th Friday Book Discussion: “Poisonwood Bible,” 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Storyteller Tracy Chipman presents "The Wild Land Dreaming," The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, at 7 p.m.
Saturday — Nov. 23
Sixth annual Holiday Shopping Expo and Craft Fair, Viroqua High School commons and gymnasium, 100 Blackhawk Drive, Viroqua, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Las Cafeteras, Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Nov. 24
No activities scheduled.
Monday – Nov. 25
Westby Bekkum Library: Day care deliveries, 10 a.m.; Read to Rover, 3:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Nov. 26
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; career and job services, 2:30-5 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6): Community Helpers, 3:30-5 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; book group discussion, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway meeting, community room, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Nov. 27
Westby Bekkum Library: Closes early, 3 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Thanksgiving eve meal, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St., Stoddard, 4-6:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day
Community Thanksgiving dinner, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Community Thanksgiving dinner, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Westby, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Community Thanksgiving dinner, La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., La Farge, 11:30-2 p.m.
Free potluck community dinner, The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, 1-5 p.m.
Friday — Nov. 29
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Movie Day, "Aladdin," 3:45 p.m.
"Elf," Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Twinklefest parade, downtown Viroqua, 7 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
Thanksgiving eve meal, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St., Stoddard, 4-6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.