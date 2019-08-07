Friday — Aug. 9
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Aug. 10
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"Fight Club," The Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Aug. 11
No activities scheduled
Monday – Aug. 12
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Friends Board of Directors meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Aug. 13
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Aug.14
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Music in the Valley with Grumpy Old Men, Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: What's Cooking?, 6:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Aug. 15
Westby Bekkum Library: Home school trade and resource day, 1-3 p.m.
Burgers in the Park, Davidson Park, 302 W. Park St., Westby, 5-7 p.m.
Wild West Days, Viroqua
Friday — Aug. 16
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffe, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Wild West Days, Viroqua
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
