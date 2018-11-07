Friday — Nov. 9
Bethel Home bazaar with crafts and good for sale; lunch, $5, 614 S. Rock Ave. (lower level), Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night, 6:30 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby High School presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Nov. 10
Westby Legion turkey bingo, 205 N. Main St., food 5-6 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.
Westby High School presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Nov. 11 Veterans Day: Westby Area Historical Society Veterans Day open house, Thoreson House Museum, 101 Black River Ave., Westby, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Westby High School presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m.
Monday– Nov. 12
Veterans Day program, Westby High School gym, 10:30 a.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Library Board Policy Committee, 3:30 p.m.; Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Westby Area School District Board of Education: Monthly meeting, Coon Valley Elementary School, 7 p.m.
Chaseburg Village Board: Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – Nov. 13
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Veteran’s Day program led by Pete and Sue Walby, Bethel Home fellowship room, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Rock and Read (Grade K-4), 3:30-5 p.m.; author Larry Scheckel, “Murder in Wisconsin,” 6:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Nov. 14
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Young Living Essential Oils, 6 p.m.
Inventors and Entrepreunures Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Thursday — Nov. 15
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Book Dragons (Grade 5-8), 3:45 p.m.; Make it @Bekkum: Crafting with Friends, 6 p.m.; Vernon Film Fest, “Plastic Ocean,” 6 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — Nov. 16
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
