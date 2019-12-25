What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — Dec. 27
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Knutson Library: Movie Day: “Lion King” (2019)
Saturday — Dec. 28
No activities scheduled.
Sunday — Dec. 29
No activities scheduled.
Monday – Dec. 30
Westby Bekkum Library: Read to Rover, 3:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Dec. 31
News Years Eve
Wednesday — Jan. 1
New Years Day
Thursday — Jan. 2
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Vernon County Community on Transition Meeting, Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Jan. 3
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
