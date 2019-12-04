What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — Dec. 6
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversation with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire – A Joyful Wassail for Adults, PRWS, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 6 p.m.-midnight
Westby Area High School band concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Dec. 7Annual Holiday Santa Visit, Bekkum Memorial Library community room, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 9 a.m.-noon
Christmas Cookie Walk, Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., Westby, 9 a.m.-noon
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire – A Festive Day for the Entire Family, PRWS, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Old-Fashioned Christmas, Norskedalen, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening, KVR Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, 1-7 p.m.
Sunday — Dec. 8Vernon County Historical Society’s Candy Cane Tour of Homes (tour begins at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua), 1-5 p.m.
History Alive Project’s third annual “Tree in the Street” re-enactment, corner of State and Main streets, Westby, 3:30-4 p.m. (alternate date Dec. 15, 3:30-4 p.m.)
Monday – Dec. 9Westby Bekkum Library: Video conversion kit (by appointment until Dec. 14); Get Crafty: Paper Stars, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Read to Rover: 3:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.; After-School Fun, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Dec. 10Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6), 3:30-5 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Westby Area Middle School Grade 7 & 8 bands concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Dec. 11Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club “Show and Tell Your Product or Service,” Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, Networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: What’s Cooking?, 6:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Dec. 12Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Elementary School winter concert, school gym, 1:30 & 6:30 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Dec. 13Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories with Karla, 10:30 p.m.
