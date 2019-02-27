Friday — March 1
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — March 2
No activities scheduled
Sunday — March 3
Pancake breakfast sponsored by WELCA, Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Ave., Coon Valley, 8 a.m. to noon
Monday – March 4
Westby Bekkum Library: Film and slides conversion kit all week.
Produce distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry; 1-3 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group, Fellowship Room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Tuesday – March 5
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; book discussion group, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — March 6
Ash Wednesday
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Music and Movement, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — March 7
Vernon County Community on Transition meeting, Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.; Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Friday — March 8
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Free Family Movie Night: "P Rangers Super Ninja Steel," 6:30 p.m.
We Banjo 3, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
