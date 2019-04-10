Friday — April 12
Spring brat sale to benefit the Sole Burner of Chaseburg, under Bethel Home canopy, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Community book drop off, noon-4:30 p.m.
Saturday — April 13
Friends of Bekkum Book Sale, Westby Community Room (library basement), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with pre-sale hour at 8 a.m. for current Friends' members
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Stories from the Flood collection, 10 a.m.
Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — April 14
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg chicken-que and bake sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., noon and continue until chicken in gone
Monday – April 15
Tax Day
Westby Bekkum Library: Book Dragons (3rd-7th grade), 3:45 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – April 16
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum Group, 9 a.m.; tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th): Respect Rules, 4:45 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry: 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — April 17
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Farm Animals, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 4:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — April 18
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Friday — April 19
Good Friday
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Pre-school stories 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night: "A Dog's Way Home," 6:30 p.m.
