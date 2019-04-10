Friday — April 12

Spring brat sale to benefit the Sole Burner of Chaseburg, under Bethel Home canopy, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.

Westby Bekkum Library: Community book drop off, noon-4:30 p.m.

Saturday — April 13

Friends of Bekkum Book Sale, Westby Community Room (library basement), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with pre-sale hour at 8 a.m. for current Friends' members

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Stories from the Flood collection, 10 a.m.

Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Sunday — April 14

American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg chicken-que and bake sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., noon and continue until chicken in gone

Monday – April 15

Tax Day

Westby Bekkum Library: Book Dragons (3rd-7th grade), 3:45 p.m.

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – April 16

Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum Group, 9 a.m.; tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th): Respect Rules, 4:45 p.m.

Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Stoddard Food Pantry: 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday — April 17

Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Farm Animals, 10 a.m.

McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.

Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 4:30 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Thursday — April 18

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.

Friday — April 19

Good Friday

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Pre-school stories 10:30 a.m.

Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night: "A Dog's Way Home," 6:30 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.

