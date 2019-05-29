Friday — May 31
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — June 1
Winding Roads Art Tour, headquarters VIVA Gallery, 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Viroqua FFA Alumni Tasty Sandwich Fundraiser, Nelson Agri-Center, 217 N. Center Ave., Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coon Valley Fire and Rescue street dance, Coon Valley Village Hall parking lot, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, doors open 5 p.m.; music by The Couleegans, 6-10 p.m.
Sunday — June 2
Winding Roads Art Tour, headquarters VIVA Gallery, 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday – June 3
Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Tuesday – June 4
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Stoddard: Food pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Wednesday — June 5
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — June 6
Citywide garage sales, Westby, 8 a.m. to ?
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Chaseburg Memorial Park cleanup, lower Chaseburg, 2-6 p.m.; cookout, 6-8 p.m.
Friday — June 7
Citywide garage sales, Westby, 8 a.m. to ?
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
