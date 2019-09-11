Friday — Sept. 13
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee: Exploring Wisconsin, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Vernon County Fair
Saturday — Sept. 14
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 9-11 a.m.
Vernon County Fair
Sunday — Sept. 15
Vernon County Fair
Monday – Sept. 16
Westby Bekkum Library: Susan Johnson weaving display (through Sept. 30); Norseland Nursing Home delivery
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Memory Connections, 1:30 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 4-6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Sept. 17
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum, 9 a.m.; ; tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read Kindness Kids (K-4), 3:30-5 p.m.; Kindness Kids rock craft program (all ages), 4-6 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Sept. 18
Westby Bekkum Library: PreK story time: Fall weather, 10 a.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Viroqua Night Market, Eckhart Park, Viroqua, 6-9 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Sept. 19
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Health Online: Finding Information You Can Trust, 2 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Sept. 20
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Friday Movie Fun: "Ugly Dolls," 3:30-5:30 p.m.
89th Viola Horse and Colt Show
