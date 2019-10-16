Friday — Oct. 18
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Oct. 19
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 9-11 a.m.
Sunday — Oct. 20
Westby Bekkum Library: Badger Talks: Saving Your Digital Stuff -- Personal and Family History, 3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Saving Your Digital Stuff, 3 p.m.
Monday – Oct. 21
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of the Library Week through Oct. 25; Read to Rover, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Norseland Nursing Home delivery, 4 p.m.; Teen Girls' Club, 6-7:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Memory Connections, 1:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Oct. 22
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; book sale drop-off day, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Rock & Read, 3:30-5 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Oct. 23
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m.; Just Bookin' Club: Mysteries, 5 p.m.; Westby's Neprud house history program, 6:30 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday —Oct. 24
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Oct. 25
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Discussion, 10 a.m.; book sale drop-off day, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
