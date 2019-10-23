Friday — Oct. 25
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Discussion, 10 a.m.; book sale drop-off day, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Oct. 26
Annual Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library fall book sale, Westby Community Room, lower level, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby; early bird Friends, 8-9 a.m.; public, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
12th annual lasagna dinner, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Westby, social hour, 5-6 p.m.; dinner to follow
Sunday — Oct. 27
No activities scheduled
Monday – Oct. 28
Westby Bekkum Library: Day care deliveries, 10-11:30 a.m.; Read to Rover, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Oct. 29
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; book discussion group, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway meeting, Westby Community Room, lower level, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Oct. 30
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday —Oct. 31
Halloween
Business downtown trick-or-treating, Westby, 3-5 p.m.; residential trick-or-treating, 4-7 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
"The Exorcist," Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 8 p.m.
Friday — Nov. 1
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Discussion, 10 a.m.; book sale drop-off day, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
