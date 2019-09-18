Friday — Sept. 20
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Friday Movie Fun: “Ugly Dolls,” 3:30-5:30 p.m.
89th Viola Horse and Colt Show
Saturday — Sept. 21
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
14th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg, Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., Chaseburg, 11 a.m.
Michael Perry presents "Half a Star," Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
89th Viola Horse and Colt Show
Sunday — Sept. 22
No activities scheduled
Monday – Sept. 23
Westby Bekkum Library: Susan Johnson weaving display (through Sept. 30)
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Sept. 24
Westby Bekkum Library: Dr. Google: Health Info You Can Use program, 10 a.m. to noon; tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; career/job services, 2:30-5 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4): Sticker Mania, 3:30-5 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; Readers Anonymous, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway, Westby Community Room (basement of Bekkum Memorial Library), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Sept. 25
Westby Bekkum Library: PreK story time: Leaves and Trees, 10 a.m.; Bookin' Club, 5:30 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Sept. 26
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Sept. 27
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Discussion, 10 a.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
