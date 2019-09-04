Friday — Sept. 6
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cashton Fall Fest
Saturday — Sept. 7
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Beginner teen/adult yoga, 10-10:30 a.m.
Cashton Fall Fest
Sunday — Sept. 8
Cashton Fall Fest
Monday – Sept. 9
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Sept. 10
Westby Bekkum Library: Doc Roddy oil/watercolor display (through Sept. 14); 35mm/slide transfer kit (through Sept. 14 by appointment); tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4): Let's Letter!, 3:30-5 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Sept. 11
Westby Bekkum Library: PreK story time: Apple Tree Tots, 10 a.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: What's Cooking, 6:30 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Vernon County Fair
Thursday — Sept. 12
Westby Bekkum Library: Bekkum Fair Day (commercial building booth), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Vernon County Fair
Friday — Sept. 13
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee: Exploring Wisconsin, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Vernon County Fair
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
