Friday — Jan. 4
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conservation with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Jan. 5
No activities scheduled
Sunday — Jan. 6
No activities scheduled
Monday – Jan. 7
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 1-3 p.m.
Tuesday – Jan. 8
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; vinyl/cassette conversion kit by appointment through Jan. 25; Rock & Read: Mindful Movement launch (Grades K-4), 3:30-4:45 p.m.; Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; book discussion group, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Jan. 9
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time: Music and Movement, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Jan. 10
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — Jan. 11
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Free family movie night: "Incredibles 2," 6:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.