What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — Jan. 10
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Jan. 11
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Varmint Hunt & Soup-erlicious Saturday, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, soup serving, 2 p.m. until gone
Sunday — Jan. 12
No activities scheduled.
Monday – Jan. 13
Westby Bekkum Library: Slide/film conversion transfer until Jan. 15 by appointment; Read to Rover, 3:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.; After-school Fun, 3:10 p.m.; Friends board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Jan. 14
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6), 3:30-5 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Jan. 15
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Jan. 16
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Jan. 17
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Movie Friday: "Abominable," 3:45-5:45 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.