What’s Happening?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak circumstances, please call ahead to ensure the event is not canceled.
Friday — March 27
No activities scheduled
Saturday — March 28
No activities scheduled
Sunday — March 29
No activities scheduled
Monday – March 30
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – March 31
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — April 1
April Fools Day
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — April 2
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — April 3
No activities scheduled
