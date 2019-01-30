Westby, Coon Valley, Chaseburg
Friday — Feb. 1
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffe, 10:30 a.m.
96th annual Snowflake Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament, Timber Coulee, opening ceremonies, 6:30 p.m.; competition, 7 p.m.; live music by High Mileage at the Rod and Gun, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Feb. 2
Groundhog Day
96th annual Snowflake Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament, Timber Coulee, open training, 9-11 a.m.; opening ceremonies, noon; competition, 12:30 p.m.; live music by Blue Collar 40 at the Rod and Gun, 8 p.m. to close
Lutefisk and meatball dinner, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 N. Main St., Westby, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Groundhog Day," Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S., Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Feb. 3
No activities scheduled
Monday – Feb. 4
Produce distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry; 1-3 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer's Disease Support Group, second-floor fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4-5 p.m.
Tuesday – Feb. 5
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, meeting, 1:15 p.m.; program, 2 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Wednesday — Feb. 6
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Feb. 7
Transition meeting, Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Friday — Feb. 8
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
