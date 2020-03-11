What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — March 13
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — March 14
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg chili cook-off and bake sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg; sampling, 11:30 a.m.; judging, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday — March 15
No activities scheduled
Monday – March 16
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Teens After Hours, 6-7:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.; Friends' meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – March 17
St. Patrick's Day
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum, 9 a.m.; tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Rock & Read (K-6): PBS Wisconsin STEM, 3:30-5 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday — March 8
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — March 19
Westby Bekkum Library: Card Crafting with Kathy, 10 a.m.; One Book One Community family event, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — March 20
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Friday Movies: "Frozen II" (G), 3:45 p.m.
