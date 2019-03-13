Friday — March 15
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — March 16
Viroqua FFA benefit breakfast, Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup (Phil and Sarah Gudgeon farm), E8533 Cherry Grove Road, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to noon
Norskedalen's Treats and Treasures Sale, Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg chili cook-off and bake sale, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, cooking begins 9 a.m.; sampling, 1 p.m.; judging, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday — March 17
St. Patrick's Day
Monday – March 18
Westby Bekkum Library: Film and slides conversion kit all week; Book Dragons (3rd-7th grade), 3:45 p.m.
Produce distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry; 1-Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday – March 19
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum Group, 9 a.m.; tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Vernon Women’s Alliance monthly luncheon, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — March 20
First day of spring
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Spring Things!, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — March 21
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Get Crafty: BYO craft, 3-5:30 p.m.
Friday — March 22
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
