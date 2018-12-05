Friday — Dec. 7
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conservation with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dec. 8
Christmas cookie walk, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 9 a.m.
RidgeTones winter concert, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Sunday — Dec. 9
No activities scheduled
Monday – Dec. 10
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Westby High School band concert, Westby Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: VHS conversion kit by appointment through Dec. 17
Tuesday – Dec. 11
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock & Read: Snowflake Science (Grades K-4), 3:30-4:45 p.m.; Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Westby Area School District Grades 7-8 Christmas concert, Westby Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Dec. 12
Westby Bekkum Library: PreK Story time: Gingerbread fun, 10 a.m.; Get Crafty @Bekkum: Beginning Felting Snowflake, 1 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Young Living Essential Oils, 6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Dec. 13
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.; Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Westby Lions Club monthly meeting, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — Dec. 14
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 am.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night, "Smallfoot," 6:30 p.m.
