Friday — Nov. 23
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
“Home Alone,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 3 p.m.
Twinklefest, downtown Viroqua, parade, 7 p.m.; open houses and holiday cheer begin no later than 5 p.m. and continue after parade
Saturday — Nov. 24 Cashton VFW Auxiliary’s 33rd annual craft, vendor and bake sale (lunch available), Cashton Community Hal, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday — Nov. 25
Viroqua Community Bell Choir concert “Christmas in the Islands,” Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave., 2 p.m.
Monday– Nov. 26
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Read to Rover by appointment, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Nov. 27
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Rock and Read (Grade K-4), 3:30-5 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; adult book discussion group, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway meeting, Westby Community Center, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Nov. 28
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Driftless Dialogue: “Fantastic Fungi: Movers and Shapers of Forest Ecosystems, Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, S3661 Hy. 131, La Farge, refreshments and socializing, 6:30 p.m.; talk, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Nov. 29
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Friday — Nov. 30
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Santa, 6-8 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
