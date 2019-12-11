What's Happening?
Friday — Dec. 13

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories with Karla, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday — Dec. 14

Christmas cookie walk, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 9 a.m.

Sunday — Dec. 15

Singing for Eastyn Benefit, Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., Westby, 3-7 p.m.

Monday – Dec. 16

Westby Bekkum Library: Norseland delivery, 2 p.m.; Red to Rover, 3:30 p.m.; Teen Girls' Club, 6-7:30 p.m.

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.

Westby Elementary School Grades 1 & 2 concert, Westby Elementary School gym, 1:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Dec. 17

Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6) (resumes Jan. 14)

Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.

Westby Area Middle School Grades 6-8 choral concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian Academy Christmas concert, Grace Church, 915 County Hwy. B, Viroqua, 7 p.m. (snow date Dec. 19)

Wednesday — Dec. 18

Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m. (resumes Jan. 15)

Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Westby Area High School choral concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

Thursday — Dec. 19

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Westby Elementary School Grades 3 & 4 concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 1:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.

Friday — Dec. 20

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.

