Friday — Aug. 16
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Wild West Days, Viroqua
Saturday — Aug. 17
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 9-11 a.m.
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg “Stepping Out for the Cure,” Kevin Mathison Barn, S1980A Vang Road, Westby, 4 p.m.; Auction, 6 p.m.
Wild West Days, Viroqua
Sunday — Aug. 18
Wild West Days, Viroqua
Monday – Aug. 19
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Norseland Nursing Home delivery, 4 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 4-6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Aug. 20
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Aug. 21
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Aug. 22
Westby Chamber citywide rummage sales, Westby, 8 a.m.-?
Burgers in the Park, Davidson Park, 302 W. Park St., Westby, 5-7 p.m.
Vernon County Health Department and Vernon County Prevention Team Community Conversations Dinner, Viroqua Community Arena, 858 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5-8 p.m.
Vernon County Reads author event with Allen Eskens, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. S., 7 p.m.
Friday — Aug. 23
Westby Chamber citywide rummage sales, Westby, 8 a.m.-?
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Discussion, 10 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
“Singing in the Rain,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.