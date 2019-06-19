Friday — June 21
First Day of Summer
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday — June 22
“Star Wars: Episode V--The Empire Strikes Back,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
Sunday — June 23
No activities scheduled
Monday – June 24
Westby Bekkum Library: Wisconsin Public Television Ready, Jet, Go Camp! (K-4th), 8:30 a.m.-noon; Out of This World Door Hangers (Pre-K-8th); Universe of Stories prize drawing No. 2.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday – June 25
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; adult book discussion, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway, Westby Community Room, lower level, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — June 26
Food distribution:
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4), 10 a.m.; Westby Readers 4-H SPIN Program (K-4): Building a Better Web, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — June 27
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Just Bookin' Club at Branches Winery, 5 p.m.
Friday — June 28
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
