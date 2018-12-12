Friday — Dec. 14
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 am.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night, “Smallfoot,” 6:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dec. 15
"A Christmas Story," Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 3 p.m.; "It's a Wonderful Life," 3 p.m.
Sunday — Dec. 16
No activities scheduled
Monday – Dec. 17
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Westby/Christiana Fire Department meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Coon Creek Fire Department meeting, fire station, 7 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: VHS conversion kit by appointment through Dec. 17
Tuesday – Dec. 18
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum Group, 9 a.m.; Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock & Read: Cookie Decorating and Ornament Craft (Grades K-4), 3:30-4:45 p.m.; Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Vernon Women's Alliance luncheon and meeting, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Westby City Council meeting, Westby City Hall, 6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Westby Area School District Middle School Christmas concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Dec. 19
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Westby High School choir concert, Westby Area Performing Art Center, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Dec. 20
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Book Dragons, 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Friday — Dec. 21
Winter begins
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Westby kindergarten holiday concert, Westby Area Performing Arts, Center, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
