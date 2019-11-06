Friday — Nov. 8
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Area High School presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Nov. 9
Westby Area High School presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Nov. 10
Westby Area High School presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m.
Monday – Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Veterans Day program, Westby High School gym, 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Vinyl LP and cassette conversion kit (by appointment through Nov. 16); Read to Rover, 3:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15-4:30 p.m.; Friends meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Nov. 12
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6): Giant Jenga and dice, 4:30-5 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry: 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Nov. 13
Westby Bekkum Library: Get Crafty (register), 6-8 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: What's Cooking?, 6:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Nov. 14
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Nov. 15
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
