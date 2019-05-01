Friday — May 3
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories, 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Driftless Writing Center Stories from the Flood workshop, 2-4 p.m.
Saturday — May 4
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Kickoff Pancake Breakfast, Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., 7-11 a.m.; brat sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday — May 5
No activities scheduled.
Monday – May 6
Westby Bekkum Library: Video conversion all week.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group, fellowship hall, Maplewood Terrace, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – May 7
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — May 8
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (0-4): Taking Care of Smiles, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking, 5:30 p.m.; program by Aaron Reimler, Couleecap, Inc., 6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: What's Cooking?, 6:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — May 9
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Westby Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — May 10
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night: "Mary Poppins Returns," 6:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
