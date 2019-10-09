Friday — Oct. 11
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: After-school movie day classic: “Hocus Pocus,” 3:30 p.m.
Saturday — Oct. 12
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Civil War Weekend, Norskedalen, N4550 P Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday — Oct. 13
Civil War Weekend, Norskedalen, N4550 P Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Viroqua Area Men's Chorus concert to benefit the community food pantry, Living Faith Church, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, pantry tours, 5:30 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m.
Monday – Oct. 14
Westby Bekkum Library: Video transfer kit (through Oct. 15 by appointment); fabric pumpkin craft, 10 a.m.; Read to Rover, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.; Friend of the Knutson Memorial Library, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Oct. 15
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum, 9 a.m.; tech help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock & Read (all ages): Author Gayle Luebke, 3:30-4 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard food pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Oct. 16
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Turkey dinner, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, 4-7 p.m.; quilt raffle, 7 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday —Oct. 17
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Oct. 18
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
