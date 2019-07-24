Friday — July 26
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Discussion, 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Universe of Stories, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 6:30 p.m.; curtain, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — July 27
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 6:30 p.m.; curtain, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday — July 28
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 1 p.m.; curtain, 2 p.m.
Monday – July 29
Westby Bekkum Library: Galaxy fun sheets until July 31; Universe of Stories prize drawing No. 7; Day car deliveries 10-11 a.m.; Read to Rover, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Kids’ Rings ‘Round Saturn, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – July 30
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock & Read (K-6): Galaxy cookies craft.
American Red Cross blood drive, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, noon-5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; book discussion book, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway meeting, Westby Community Room (lower level of Bekkum Memorial Library), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — July 31
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Night sky, 10 a.m.; Westby Readers 4-H SPIN program (K-6): Make a mini greenhouse, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Music in the Valley with Medicine Brothers, Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Aug. 1
Westby Bekkum Library: Aug. 1-3 final days of The Universe of Stories summer reading program; Just Bookin' Club: Allen Eskens' "The Live We Bury," 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Burgers in the Park, Davidson Park, 302 W. Park St., Westby, 5-7 p.m.
"A Dog's Way Home," The Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Friday — Aug. 2
Coulee Antique Engine Club's 48th annual show, 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, 8 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Club, 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 6:30 p.m.; curtain, 7:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
