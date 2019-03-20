Friday — March 22
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — March 23
Norseland pie and ice cream social, Norseland Nursing Home, 323 Black River Ave., Westby, 2-4 p.m.
Dayme Arocena, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — March 24
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg chicken-que and bake sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, noon until chicken is gone
Monday – March 25
Westby Bekkum Library: Film and slides conversion kit all week; daycare deliveries; Read to Rover, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Produce distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry; 1-Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday – March 26
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; Readers Anonymous Book Group, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway meeting, community room (basement of Bekkum Memorial Library), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — March 27
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Caregiver and child yoga, 10 a.m.; Just Bookin' Club, 4 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Kickapoo Valley Reserve Nuzum Lecture Series "Wisconsin's First Peoples," Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, S3661 Hwy. 131, La Farge, refreshments and socializing, 6:30 p.m.; talk, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — March 28
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Friday — March 29
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
