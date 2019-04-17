Friday — April 19

Good Friday

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Pre-school stories 10:30 a.m.

Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night: “A Dog’s Way Home,” 6:30 p.m.

Saturday — April 20

De Soto Area Lions Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, De Soto Community Center, 57 Crawford St., 8 a.m.

Easter egg hunt, Norseland Nursing Home, 323 Black River Ave., Westby, 10 a.m.

Coon Valley and Area Youth Foundation Easter egg hunt, Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Walmart Easter egg hunt, Eckhart Park, Viroqua, 1 p.m.

Sunday — April 21

Easter Sunday

Monday – April 22

Westby Bekkum Library: Vinyl and cassette conversion all week.

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – April 23

Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th): Problem Solvers Participate, 4:45 p.m.

Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday — April 24

Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Caregiver and child yoga, 10 a.m.; Just Bookin Club at Norske Grill, registration and limited seating, 10 a.m.

McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.

Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Young Living Essential Oils, 6 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Thursday — April 25

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.

Friday — April 26

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week's edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.

