Friday — Dec. 21

Winter begins

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.

Westby kindergarten holiday concert, Westby Area Performing Arts, Center, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m

Saturday — Dec. 22

Annual horse-drawn bobsled/wagon rides, Wild West Days grounds, Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday — Dec. 23

No activities scheduled

Monday – Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Vernon County and Westby Times office closed

Westby Bekkum Library: Closed

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Closed

Tuesday – Dec. 25

Christmas Day

Wednesday — Dec. 26

McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.

Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Thursday — Dec. 27

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.

Westby Sons of Norway sings Christmas carols, Norseland Nursing Home, Westby, 6 p.m.

Friday — Dec. 28

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.

