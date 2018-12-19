Friday — Dec. 21
Winter begins
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Westby kindergarten holiday concert, Westby Area Performing Arts, Center, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m
Saturday — Dec. 22
Annual horse-drawn bobsled/wagon rides, Wild West Days grounds, Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday — Dec. 23
No activities scheduled
Monday – Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Vernon County and Westby Times office closed
Westby Bekkum Library: Closed
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Closed
Tuesday – Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Wednesday — Dec. 26
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Dec. 27
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway sings Christmas carols, Norseland Nursing Home, Westby, 6 p.m.
Friday — Dec. 28
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
