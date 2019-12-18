What's Happening?
Friday — Dec. 20

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday — Dec. 21

First Day of Winter

"It's a Wonderful Life," Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.

Sunday — Dec. 22

No activities scheduled.

Monday – Dec. 23

Westby Bekkum Library: Day care deliveries, 10 a.m.; Read to Rover, 3:30 p.m.

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Wednesday — Dec. 25

Christmas Day

Thursday — Dec. 26

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.

Friday — Dec. 27

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Westby Knutson Library: Movie Day: "Lion King" (2019)

To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.

