What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — Dec. 20
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dec. 21
First Day of Winter
"It's a Wonderful Life," Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Sunday — Dec. 22
No activities scheduled.
Monday – Dec. 23
Westby Bekkum Library: Day care deliveries, 10 a.m.; Read to Rover, 3:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Wednesday — Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Thursday — Dec. 26
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Dec. 27
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Knutson Library: Movie Day: "Lion King" (2019)
