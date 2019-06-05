Friday — June 7
Citywide garage sales, Westby, 8 a.m. to ?
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — June 8
Citywide garage sales, Westby, 8 a.m. to ?
Westby Bekkum Library: Blast Off to Summer Reading, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday — June 9
No activities scheduled
Monday – June 10
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Friends of the Knutson Memorial Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Wisconsin underground caves with author Doris Green, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – June 11
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — June 12
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Planet Spinners, 10 a.m.; Westby Readers 4-H SPIN Program (K-4): Better Bubbles, 1:30-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: What's Cooking?, 6:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — June 13
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — June 14
Flag Day
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Free Family Movie Night: "Ralph Breaks the Internet," 6:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
