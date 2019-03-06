Friday — March 8
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Free Family Movie Night: “P Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” 6:30 p.m.
We Banjo 3, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday — March 9
Westby FFA benefit breakfast, Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup (Phil and Sarah Gudgeon farm), E8533 Cherry Grove Road, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to noon
Coon Creek Fire Commission appreciation chili supper fundraiser to benefit Coon Creek Fire and Rescue volunteers, Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, 4 p.m. until gone
Sunday — March 10
No activities scheduled
Monday – March 11
Westby Bekkum Library: Film and slides conversion kit all week.
Produce distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry; 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday – March 12
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4), 3:30-4:45 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — March 13
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Little Leprechauns, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking 5:30 p.m.; program, "Writing Grants. Getting Funding." by Sue Noble, 6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — March 14
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Friday — March 15
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffe, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.