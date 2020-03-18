What's Happening?
Due to the developing coronavirus outbreak circumstances, please call ahead to ensure the event is not canceled.

Friday — March 20

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday — March 21

Norskedelan Treats and Treasures Sale, Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 9-11 a.m.

Sunday — March 22

American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Chicken-que and Bake Sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, noon until all chicken is gone

Monday – March 23

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 4-6 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – March 24

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Come for Supper, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday — March 25

Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Thursday — March 26

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.

Friday — March 27

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.

