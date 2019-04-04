Friday — April 5
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — April 6
Easter Egg-Stravaganza, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2-3 p.m.
Viroqua Bluegrass and Gospel Music Association Spring Fling featuring chicken, biscuits and music, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, 3-6 p.m.
Sondorgo, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — April 7
No activities scheduled
Monday – April 8
Westby Bekkum Library: Vinyl and cassette conversion kit all week; National Library Week, April 7-13.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15 p.m.; Friends of Knutson Memorial Library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – April 9
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; community book drop off, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th): Manners Matter, 3:30-4:45 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — April 10
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4) Taking Care of Siles, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting with speaker Aaron Reimler “Identifying Costs and What They Mean,” Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, Networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — April 11
Salad luncheon with the theme “Hats off to You,” Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 S. Main St., Westby, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.; Stories from the Flood collection, 6 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — April 12
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Community book drop off, noon-4:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.