What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — Jan. 24
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Pre-school stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Club, 10 a.m.
Saturday — Jan. 25
No activities scheduled
Sunday — Jan. 26
No activities scheduled
Monday – Jan. 27
Westby Bekkum Library: Day care deliveries, 10 a.m.; Read to Rover prize drawing, 3:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.; After-School Fun, 3:10 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Jan. 28
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; career/job services, 2:30-5 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6), 3:30-5 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Come for Supper, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting Group, 6:30 p.m.; Readers Anonymous Book Discussion, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway meeting, community room (lower level of Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby), 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Jan. 29
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time, 10 a.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Jan. 30
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time for adults, 6 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Jan. 31
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
97th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament, Timber Coulee, rural Westby, opening ceremonies, 6:30 p.m.; competition, 7:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.