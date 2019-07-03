Friday — July 5
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — July 6
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sunday — July 7
Art Fair on the Farm, Norskedalen's Thrunegaarden, west of Coon Valley, Hwy. 14/61, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday – July 8
Westby Bekkum Library: Constellations make and take craft until July 13; Universe of Stories prize drawing No. 4; Giant Steps space program (youth-adult), 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Kids’ Rings ‘Round Saturn, 1:30-3 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer’s Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – July 8
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — July 10
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4); Westby Readers 4-H SPIN program (K-6): Edible Color Wheel, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: What's Cooking, 6:30 p.m.
Music in the Valley with the Gregg Hall Duo, Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, "Marketing, Advertising, Branding and Design" by Tony Roberts, 6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — July 11
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 6:30 p.m.
Burgers in the Park, Davidson Park, 302 W. Park St., Westby, 5-7 p.m.
Friday — July 12
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Universe of Stories, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night: "Legos 2," 6:30 p.m.
"O Brother, Where Art Thou," Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.