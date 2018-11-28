Friday — Nov. 30
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Santa, 6-8 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dec. 1
Westby United Methodist Church Christmas cookie walk, 202 E. State St., Westby, 9 a.m. to noon
Westby Chamber of Commerce White Christmas business promotions and Santa Hunt with prizes, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cashton Community Club's visit with Santa, Cashton Community Hall, activities, 11 a.m.; Santa's arrival, noon
Sunday — Dec. 2
Viroqua Eagles Community Children's Christmas Party, Eagles Club, 216 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, noon-2:30 p.m.
Vernon County Historical Society's Candy Cane Tour of Homes, Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, 1-5 p.m.
History Alive Project's second annual "Tree in the Street" staged 1926 stage re-enactment, State and Main streets, Westby, 3:30-4 p.m. (alternate date, if necessary, Dec. 9, 3:30-4 p.m.)
Monday – Dec. 3
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., 4 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: VHS conversion kit by appointment through Dec. 17
Tuesday – Dec. 4
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock & Read (Grades K-4) Animals in Winter, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Westby Elementary School Concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Dec. 5
Westby Bekkum Library: PreK Story time: "The Mitten," 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Vernon County Toys for Tots Chili Supper, Viroqua Police and Fire Station, 702 E. Broadway, Viroqua, 4:30 p.m. until chili is gone
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Dec. 6
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.; Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Westby Elementary School Concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday — Dec. 7
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conservation with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
